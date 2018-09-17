Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,103 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 123,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen set a $57.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.47.

Shares of HP opened at $65.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.62%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

