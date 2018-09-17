Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,821 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

EWH opened at $23.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

