FirstEnergy (FE) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of FE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,784. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,385,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,060,725,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 14,693.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 30,127,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,636,000 after buying an additional 29,923,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,007,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,186,000 after buying an additional 2,251,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,285,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,442,000 after buying an additional 703,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 76,111.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,464,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,225,000 after buying an additional 5,457,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

