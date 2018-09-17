First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of ExlService worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $10,477,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 9.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 350,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $173,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 23,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $1,530,948.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,731 shares in the company, valued at $16,528,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,496 shares of company stock worth $8,816,708. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $65.18 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $210.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

