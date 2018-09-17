First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Herc worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -161.88 and a beta of 2.35. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Herc had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

