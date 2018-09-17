First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 5,918 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (AROW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $38,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,700.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David D. Kaiser sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $37,547.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,463 shares of company stock valued at $134,387 in the last three months. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $536.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.58. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

