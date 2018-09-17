First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,535 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE stock opened at $184.53 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.96 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.