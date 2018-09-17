First Republic Bank (FRC) Holdings Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.7% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000.

NYSE:FRC opened at $100.28 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.03 million. analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

