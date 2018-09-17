First PREMIER Bank Has $486,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,976.73.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,970.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $970.60 billion, a PE ratio of 433.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total value of $3,963,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

