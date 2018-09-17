First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Position Raised by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $61.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.86%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.