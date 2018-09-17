First Data Corp (FDC) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,276,620 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in First Data were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Data by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after buying an additional 5,380,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Data by 14.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in First Data by 139.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 40,148 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Data by 23.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 65,662 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Data alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Data to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.69.

In related news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $3,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $26.24 on Monday. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.