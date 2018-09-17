FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Surface Transforms (SCE)

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of SCE opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. Surface Transforms has a 52-week low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

