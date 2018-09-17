Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 39,476 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 111.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $29.50 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.49%.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $3,158,656.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,147.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $3,891,878.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,792,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At June 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 190 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

