Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $2.24 Million Holdings in WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in WGL were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WGL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WGL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WGL by 5.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WGL by 103.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WGL by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

WGL stock opened at $88.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57. WGL Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

