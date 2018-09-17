Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 1,126 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 223.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after buying an additional 459,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,241,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,257,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 206.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,795,000 after buying an additional 270,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,797,000 after buying an additional 261,658 shares during the last quarter.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $885,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,972 shares of company stock valued at $768,014. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Williams Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of FANG opened at $121.73 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $93.16 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

