Fairpointe Capital LLC Has $96.15 Million Stake in Meredith Co. (MDP)

Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,659 shares during the quarter. Meredith accounts for about 2.2% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fairpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $96,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Meredith in the second quarter worth about $1,719,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 167.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 855,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 535,725 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 59.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Meredith by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Meredith by 24.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 99,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDP opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $72.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $788.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.26 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.42%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Meredith’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

