Fairpointe Capital LLC Has $80.29 Million Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,647 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Arconic worth $80,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 198.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on Arconic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $22.69 on Monday. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.