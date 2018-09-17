Fairpointe Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Fairpointe Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,974,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,764,897 shares during the period. McDermott International accounts for about 4.6% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McDermott International worth $195,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,989,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 246,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,997,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,723,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,690,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,798,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 419,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get McDermott International alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

MDR opened at $18.39 on Monday. McDermott International Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR).

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.