Fairfield Bush & CO. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $105.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $107.84.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$89.43” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $149,174.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,894,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,752,735.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $19,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,832,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,344,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,685,070 shares of company stock worth $167,108,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

