Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $144.90 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

