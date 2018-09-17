Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 3,013 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker makes up about 1.7% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 153.1% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

NYSE:SJM opened at $111.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $96.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $108,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,231.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 970 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $101,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,598. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

