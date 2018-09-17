FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Given a $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Shares of FDS opened at $235.09 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $160.40 and a 52-week high of $237.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,138,194.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total value of $14,254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,602,023.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

