Exterran (EXTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.33

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.33 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 90887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $932.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $343.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.75 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.14%. equities analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Exterran by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

