Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 48,731 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,225 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,932 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,658 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.08 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

