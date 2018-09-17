Exelixis (EXEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.96. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.37 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,392.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $416,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,128 shares of company stock valued at $14,496,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 743,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $215,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $255,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

