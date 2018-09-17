Evertec Inc (EVTC) Insider Sells $486,200.00 in Stock

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) insider Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 20,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Miguel Vizcarrondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 7th, Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 30,000 shares of Evertec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $712,800.00.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Evertec had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 64.95%. The business had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Evertec by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

