Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Everbridge worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,886,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,459,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 87,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Everbridge stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.23 and a beta of 1.16. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 6,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $421,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $137,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,895 shares of company stock valued at $36,381,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

