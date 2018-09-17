EtherDelta Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, EtherDelta Token has traded flat against the dollar. One EtherDelta Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. EtherDelta Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00268661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00150331 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.06355322 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008379 BTC.

About EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token’s genesis date was January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EtherDelta Token is crowdsale.etherdelta.com . EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta

EtherDelta Token Token Trading

EtherDelta Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherDelta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherDelta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

