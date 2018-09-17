Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESPR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.58.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $48.00 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $903,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,432,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $365,438.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,426 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 210,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,700. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

