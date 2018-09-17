Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 284.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 30,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 13,024 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $879,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,287 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,769 shares of company stock worth $3,308,451 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

