Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 13th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.86 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 25.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

