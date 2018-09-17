Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.17 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on T. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

NYSE T opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

