EQT (EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of EQT by 17.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EQT by 4.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

