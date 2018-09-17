Epizyme (EPZM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Cann reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.81. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,021,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 292.9% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 95.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 576,436 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

