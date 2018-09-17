Envestnet Inc (ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will post $204.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.57 million to $205.10 million. Envestnet reported sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $815.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $814.70 million to $817.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $916.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $922.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $63.10 on Monday. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider Anil Arora sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $592,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Roame sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $470,255.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,393. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,791,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Envestnet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,651,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,782 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Envestnet by 141.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 309,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 181,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 26.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 780,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

