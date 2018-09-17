Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $323,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.07.

In related news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $749.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $533.00 and a fifty-two week high of $797.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

