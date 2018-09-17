Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stake Increased by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,913,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360,904 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,317.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,241,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,521 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,192 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.