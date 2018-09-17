Entergy Co. (ETR) Stake Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Entergy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,377 shares of company stock worth $3,141,926. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $71.95 and a one year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Howard Weil began coverage on Entergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Entergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.