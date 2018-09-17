Entegris Inc (ENTG) Holdings Cut by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,386,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392,600 shares during the period. Entegris comprises about 6.9% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $284,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 14.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,707,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after acquiring an additional 343,038 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 30.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 506,109 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 64.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after acquiring an additional 779,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,149,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,461,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.40. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $46.00 target price on Entegris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $310,766.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,256.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

