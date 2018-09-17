Ensco Plc (ESV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of ESV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 409,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,726. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.88. Ensco has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ensco will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ensco by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

