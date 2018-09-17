Ensco (ESV) Shares Down 5.1%

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) shares traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.12. 14,568,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 13,407,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research report on Friday, July 20th. HSBC cut shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.49 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. DNB Markets cut shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Ensco’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ensco by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,949 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ensco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 754,238 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ensco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,721 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ensco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ensco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,312,221 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV)

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

