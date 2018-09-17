Engine (EGCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $604,751.00

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Engine has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Engine has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $604,751.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Engine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Coinnest and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00267907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00150175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.90 or 0.06338905 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Engine Profile

Engine’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com . Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc

Buying and Selling Engine

Engine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

