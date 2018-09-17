Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) CFO Purchases $223,300.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Transfer Partners stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.05. 3,052,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,760. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 1,216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

