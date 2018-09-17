Energold Drilling (EGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 20080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

About Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD)

Energold Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services primarily in Mexico, the Caribbean, rest of North America, Central America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Minerals, Energy, and Manufacturing. It offers mineral drilling services, including surface and underground drilling, and conventional drilling services; and oil sands coring, shot hole seismic, and geothermal and geotechnical drilling services, as well as water well drilling services, such as mine pit de-watering, mine water supply, mine hydrogeological characterization and well monitoring, and rural and urban water well drilling schemes, as well as offers horizontal directional drilling services.

