Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 45.6% Higher This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DEx.top, BitForex and Gate.io. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $34.24 million and approximately $693,617.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.03002058 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001249 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002142 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,240,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,069,803 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Gate.io, DEx.top, Kucoin, IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.