Endava (DAVA) & Aspen Technology (AZPN) Head to Head Review

Endava and Aspen Technology are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A Aspen Technology 29.77% -53.91% 65.48%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Endava and Aspen Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 2 0 2.40 Aspen Technology 2 2 3 0 2.14

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Aspen Technology has a consensus price target of $94.57, indicating a potential downside of 20.26%. Given Endava’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Aspen Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endava and Aspen Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aspen Technology $499.51 million 16.86 $148.68 million $2.06 57.57

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Endava.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Endava on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

