Encore Wire (WIRE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
WIRE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Encore Wire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.83.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 167,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,472,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,180,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,013,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 986,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,533,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
