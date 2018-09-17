Encore Wire (WIRE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

WIRE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Encore Wire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $336.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 167,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,472,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,180,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,013,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 986,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,533,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

