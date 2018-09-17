Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Position Lifted by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 108.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 5,992.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,462,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 36,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $2,033,081.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,087 shares of company stock worth $9,597,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.59. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $61.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

