Embraer SA (ERJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Embraer posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Embraer had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Embraer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Embraer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,816,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,545,000 after buying an additional 87,470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 229.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 68,933 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 35.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 257,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.07.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

