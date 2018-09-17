Eisai (ESALY) vs. SALZGITTER AG/ADR (SZGPY) Critical Comparison

Eisai (OTCMKTS: SZGPY) and SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eisai and SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $5.42 billion 5.07 $466.60 million $1.63 56.88 SALZGITTER AG/ADR $8.74 billion 0.31 N/A N/A N/A

Eisai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SALZGITTER AG/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eisai has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SALZGITTER AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eisai pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 8.93% 8.94% 5.23% SALZGITTER AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eisai and SALZGITTER AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 0 0 0 N/A SALZGITTER AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Eisai beats SALZGITTER AG/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Halaven and Lenvima, an anticancer agent; Aloxi, an antiemetic agent; Aricept, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease; Fycompa, an antiepileptic agent; Methycobal for peripheral neuropathy treatment; BELVIQ for anti-obesity treatment; and LYRICA for neuropathic pain treatment. The company also provides Lunesta, a non-benzodiazepine hypnotic agent for insomnia treatment; Pariet, a proton pump inhibitor; HUMIRA, a human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody; and epilepsy franchise products, including Zonegran, Zebinix, Fycompa, and Inovelo, which are antiepileptic agents. In addition, it offers Inovelon/BANZEL for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Actonel, an osteoporosis treatment; and Stronger Neo-Minophagen C/Glycyron tablets for liver disease/allergic disease treatment. The company has strategic partnerships with Quintiles Inc. for developing six types of anticancer compound candidates; and Epizyme, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics targeting EZH2, an epigenetic enzyme, for the treatment of lymphoma and other cancers in genetically defined patients. It also has collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate), a multi-kinase inhibitor, as well as Opdivo, a human anti-human programmed cell death-1 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; and Merck & Co., Inc. to develop and commercialize Lenvima. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SALZGITTER AG/ADR

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, ship building, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless steel tubes, and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes; and longitudinal-welded, and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment offers machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facilities management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

